Famealy
The online Meal Calendar for your family
The Do-It-Yourself No-Stress way to
Plan everyone's meals, Together
You can start using Famealy for Free
iPhone / iPad
Android
Actual Screenshot from Famealy: Mark & Amy's meal calendar
Never Planned Your Meals Before?
Know how it Helps
“Planning when to eat meals and snacks and not skipping breakfast, are patterns associated with healthier diets, which could reduce cardiovascular disease risk.”
— American Heart Association (2017)
Be Better Prepared
shop rightly, thaw timely
Avoid unhealthy food
no last-minute decisions
And of course, Famealy lets you
Get your family involved
share your plan with everyone
Avoid food wastage
right amount with a plan
Make changes easily
easily move or copy meals
Print when needed
built-in printing options
Manage every taste bud
specify who's eating what
You can mark who all a meal is for
Frequently Asked Questions (F.A.Q.)
Question. Is Famealy a food-service?
Answer. No. Famealy is a web-app (website) & mobile app that you utilize using your web browser (no downloads). It helps you create a meal plan for your family (or group) yourself. You can share the meal plan with everyone you made it for, let them make changes, or take a printout. Use it to be disciplined and prepared about your family's healthy eating. There are a lot of benefits of planning meals.
Question. We can't decide what to eat, and often end up ordering fast-food. Help!
Answer. If you spend just 60 seconds thinking about your next day's meals and jot it down, you'll be better prepared to cook or order healthy food at that moment. Planning ahead once a week is even easier and takes a few minutes.
Question. Can I use a paper for planning my meals?
Answer. If you plan meals for others (partner, roommate, spouse, kids, parents, anyone else), then Famealy's online calendar can greatly increase your meal plan's flexibility - easy to share it with everyone involved and make changes on the go. Paper won't cut it.
Question. Will Famealy automatically make a meal plan for me?
Answer. No, Famealy is a web-app (website) & mobile app that helps you make the plan online. It doesn't recommend food automatically for you. You can get help from your Nutritionist or Diet Consultant (or give them access to your meal calendar) to make the meal plan if you desire.
Plans & Pricing
You can start using Famealy with the Zero plan, which is Free. You can keep using the Free plan, or upgrade to Basic Plan (or our upcoming Super Plan) at any time by paying an annual fee.
Zero Plan
$0 per year (Free)
You (calendar creator) can Edit. Your family members (that you add) can View.
Maximum 5 members in a calendar.
Basic Plan
$11 per year
You (calendar creator) can Edit and can decide whether your family members can Edit or View.
Maximum 8 members in a calendar.
30-day no-questions-asked money back guarantee.
Super Plan (coming soon)
$59 per year
All Basic Plan features, Plus
Meal Reminders
Meal Templates
Basic Plan subscribers will get a discounted option to upgrade when we launch the Super plan.
