Frequently Asked Questions (F.A.Q.) Question. Is Famealy a food-service?

Answer. No. Famealy is a web-app (website) & mobile app that you utilize using your web browser (no downloads). It helps you create a meal plan for your family (or group) yourself. You can share the meal plan with everyone you made it for, let them make changes, or take a printout. Use it to be disciplined and prepared about your family's healthy eating. There are a lot of benefits of planning meals.



Question. We can't decide what to eat, and often end up ordering fast-food. Help!

Answer. If you spend just 60 seconds thinking about your next day's meals and jot it down, you'll be better prepared to cook or order healthy food at that moment. Planning ahead once a week is even easier and takes a few minutes.



Question. Can I use a paper for planning my meals?

Answer. If you plan meals for others (partner, roommate, spouse, kids, parents, anyone else), then Famealy's online calendar can greatly increase your meal plan's flexibility - easy to share it with everyone involved and make changes on the go. Paper won't cut it.



Question. Will Famealy automatically make a meal plan for me?

Answer. No, Famealy is a web-app (website) & mobile app that helps you make the plan online. It doesn't recommend food automatically for you. You can get help from your Nutritionist or Diet Consultant (or give them access to your meal calendar) to make the meal plan if you desire.



